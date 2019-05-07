This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AC Milan midfielder hits back at his own coach's claims

After Gennaro Gattuso claimed he took eight minutes to get ready to come on as a substitute, Tiemoue Bakayoko responded.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 May 2019, 9:07 PM
20 minutes ago 982 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4623694
AC Milan's loanee midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.
AC Milan's loanee midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.
AC Milan's loanee midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

TIEMOUE BAKAYOKO CONTESTED Gennaro Gattuso’s claim that it took the midfielder eight minutes to get ready when asked to warm up as a substitute during AC Milan’s victory over Bologna, with the France international saying he prepared himself “immediately”.

Gattuso and Bakayoko were seen exchanging cross words during the first half of Milan’s 2-1 victory at San Siro on Monday, after which Gattuso said: “I told Bakayoko to warm up, but it took him eight minutes to get ready.”

Jose Mauri was sent on for the injured Lucas Biglia in his stead, and the incident comes soon after Bakayoko, who is at Milan on a season-long loan from Chelsea, had to apologise to his team-mates after arriving an hour late for training.

Bakayoko countered Gattuso’s assessment of the incident in a tweet, saying: “It has been several weeks since I was spoken about in the press but I decided to say nothing and continue to work.

“What happened tonight and the interpretation people are trying to give to it compel me to react immediately, because I do not accept that I should be considered a player who refuses to enter the field when his coach asks him and who does not respect his club and his team-mates.

“I was ready to give 200 per cent even if I had to play only five minutes tonight. When Lucas started to suffer on the ground, I was asked to prepare myself in case there was a change. So I prepared myself immediately and went to warm up for 2/3 minutes maximum.

“Then I was asked to return to the bench. That all happened I think between the 23rd minute and the 26th.

“It’s when I sit on the bench that the coach speaks to me in unexpected terms and I only repeat his words. Nothing more.

“Let it be clear: I have never refused to come on to play and I do not get overheated. It seems to me that the images speak for themselves.

“I had only one desire, to enter the field and help my team-mates as I have always done and as I will do until the end of the season.”

Milan sporting director Leonardo expressed sympathy for the midfielder, who last month was at the centre of a racism storm when Lazio fans allegedly directed monkey chants at Bakayoko and team-mate Franck Kessie.

“Bakayoko has been targeted too much,” Leonardo told reporters.

“There have been too many things highlighted in public. It must not be nice to live what he is experiencing.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie