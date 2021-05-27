AC Milan snap up France international Maignan to replace departing Donnarumma

Mike Maignan is in France's squad for Euro 2020.

Mike Maignan is in France's squad for Euro 2020.

FRENCH INTERNATIONAL GOALKEEPER Mike Maignan has signed a five-year contract with AC Milan, the Serie A club have announced.

The 25-year-old, who is the third-choice goalkeeper for the French national team, will have the tough task of succeeding Italian first-choice Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose departure was made official yesterday.

Maignan helped Lille win the French league title on Sunday while AC Milan finished second in Serie A, 12 points behind their neighbours Inter. He will officially join AC Milan when the Italian transfer window opens in July.

Italian media reported that Milan will pay Lille €15million. Lille confirmed “the total agreement reached with AC Milan for the transfer of Mike Maignan”.

They called him ‘the Magic Eagle’ and said “he will leave an indelible mark on history with a championship title that no one will forget”.

They pointed out he had kept a clean sheet at the San Siro when Lille won 3-0 away to AC Milan in a Europa League group match in November.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Maignan, who was born in Cayenne in French Guyana, has one France cap and has been selected for the Euros.

© – AFP, 2021