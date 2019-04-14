This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 14 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AC Milan stars apologise for using rival's shirt to celebrate win

Francesco Acerbi was unimpressed by the behaviour of Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 11:58 AM
20 minutes ago 1,069 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4591255
Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie pictured after the game.
Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie pictured after the game.
Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie pictured after the game.

TIEMOUE BAKAYOKO AND Franck Kessie have apologised to Francesco Acerbi after they celebrated with the defender’s shirt following AC Milan’s victory over Lazio. 

Gennaro Gattuso’s side battled to a 1-0 win over Lazio on Saturday, with Kessie’s penalty enough to secure the full three points for the hosts in the battle for top four. 

Before the match, Bakayoko and Acerbi engaged in a media back-and-forth, which added some extra spice heading into the match. 

The Lazio defender stated prior to kick off: “We are inconsistent, but we go to San Siro to win. We are stronger, there is no comparison to individuals.” 

This led to Bakayoko disagreeing and responding on social media, with the Chelsea loanee telling Acerbi: “See you Saturday.”

Following full-time at the San Siro, Kessie and Bakatoko celebrated their hard-fought victory by raising Acerbi’s exchanged shirt in front of their home supporters.

This, unsurprisingly, angered Acerbi after the match with the 31-year-old making his opinion known to the public.

I’m sorry because I exchanged the shirt to put an end to the [social media] matter,” he said. “Fomenting hatred is not sport but a sign of weakness.” 

The AC Milan duo then responded to Acerbi’s grievance, with both apologising to the Lazio star on social media in the aftermath of the incident.

“Mine was a playful gesture I didn’t want to disrespect anyone,” Bakayoko said . “I beg your pardon if you felt offended.”

And Kessie wrote : “My sincerest apologies to Acerbi, respect for all.”

With the three points, AC Milan now hold fourth position in the Serie A table on 55 points while Lazio sit in eighth on a tally of 49.

Gattuso’s side currently hold the fourth and final Champions League spot, with Roma, Atalanta and Torino all above Lazio in the table.

AC Milan and Lazio are also set to meet again in the coming weeks with both set to face off in their Coppa Italia semi-final second-leg on 24 April.

They battled to a 0-0 draw in their first meeting back on 26 February, but Gattuso’s men will be optimistic of another win following Saturday’s result.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie