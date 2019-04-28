10-man AC Milan implode against Torino to pile pressure on Gattuso

ANDREA BELOTTI AND Alex Berenguer were on target as Torino piled the pressure on Gennaro Gattuso with a 2-0 win over 10-man AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Milan, who were eliminated from the Coppa Italia semi-finals by Lazio on Wednesday, lacked a clinical edge with Krzysztof Piatek only entering the game in the second half and have now won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Italy international Belotti fired home from the spot in the 58th minute after Franck Kessie fouled Armando Izzo and, after Piatek was thrown on in response, Berenguer sent a fine effort past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Alessio Romagnoli was shown a straight red card for sarcastically applauding referee Marco Guida with nine minutes remaining as Milan’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League were dealt a huge blow.

Andrea Conti, Suso and Lucas Paqueta were booked in a scrappy first half of limited goalscoring opportunities.

Walter Mazzarri was removed from the dugouts for dissent shortly after the restart and Torino were unhappy about not getting a penalty when Belotti went down under pressure Mateo Musacchio.

However, the referee did point to the spot when Kessie felled Izzo and Belotti drilled the spot-kick straight down the middle.

Gattuso sent Fabio Borini and Piatek on and Tiemoue Bakayoko rattled the crossbar with a header from just inside the box as Milan finally displayed some urgency.

Berenguer stopped them from gaining further momentum in the 69th minute when he beat Donnarumma with a looping cross-goal shot from the left side of the box.

Bakayoko went close again with a header that Salvatore Sirigu blocked, but Milan’s hopes of salvaging a result ended with Romagnoli’s dismissal for dissent.