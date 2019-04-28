This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 28 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

10-man AC Milan implode against Torino to pile pressure on Gattuso

Another loss has dealt Milan’s hopes of Champions League football a further blow.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 9:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,254 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4610475
Managerial life is getting stickier for Gennaro Gattuso.
Image: Fabio Ferrari/Lapresse
Managerial life is getting stickier for Gennaro Gattuso.
Managerial life is getting stickier for Gennaro Gattuso.
Image: Fabio Ferrari/Lapresse

ANDREA BELOTTI AND Alex Berenguer were on target as Torino piled the pressure on Gennaro Gattuso with a 2-0 win over 10-man AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Milan, who were eliminated from the Coppa Italia semi-finals by Lazio on Wednesday, lacked a clinical edge with Krzysztof Piatek only entering the game in the second half and have now won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Italy international Belotti fired home from the spot in the 58th minute after Franck Kessie fouled Armando Izzo and, after Piatek was thrown on in response, Berenguer sent a fine effort past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Alessio Romagnoli was shown a straight red card for sarcastically applauding referee Marco Guida with nine minutes remaining as Milan’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League were dealt a huge blow.

Andrea Conti, Suso and Lucas Paqueta were booked in a scrappy first half of limited goalscoring opportunities.

Walter Mazzarri was removed from the dugouts for dissent shortly after the restart and Torino were unhappy about not getting a penalty when Belotti went down under pressure Mateo Musacchio.

However, the referee did point to the spot when Kessie felled Izzo and Belotti drilled the spot-kick straight down the middle.

Gattuso sent Fabio Borini and Piatek on and Tiemoue Bakayoko rattled the crossbar with a header from just inside the box as Milan finally displayed some urgency.

Berenguer stopped them from gaining further momentum in the 69th minute when he beat Donnarumma with a looping cross-goal shot from the left side of the box.

Bakayoko went close again with a header that Salvatore Sirigu blocked, but Milan’s hopes of salvaging a result ended with Romagnoli’s dismissal for dissent.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie