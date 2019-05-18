Hegerberg hat-trick propels Lyon to Champions League four-in-a-row

Lyon 4-1 Barcelona

ADA HEGERBERG FIRED a superb first-half hat-trick as Lyon blitzed Barcelona to claim their fourth straight title in the Uefa Women’s Champions League.

The holders went in front through Dzsenifer Marozsan after just five minutes in Budapest.

And it quickly went from bad to worse for Barca as Ballon d’Or winner Hegerberg fired a 16-minute hat-trick that had Lyon 4-0 up and cruising by the half-hour mark.

The Norwegian striker’s treble was a timely reminder that next month’s World Cup will be a poorer place for her absence. The 23-year-old has not played for her country since 2017 due to her frustration with the state of women’s football in Norway.

Hegerberg’s first arrived in the 14th minute following a neat pass from Dutch winger Shanice van de Sanden, and after doubling up with a smart finish six minutes later, she volleyed in a cross from England international Lucy Bronze for her third on 30 minutes.

Barcelona did manage a late consolation through Asisat Oshoala in the final minute of normal time, but could do nothing to slow Lyon’s irrepressible march to a sixth European crown.

