This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 8 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg signs long-term Nike deal reportedly worth over €1 million

The Lyon player had previously been sponsored by Nike’s rival Puma.

By AFP Monday 8 Jun 2020, 8:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,339 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5117890
Women's football star Ada Hegerberg.
Image: Daniela Porcelli
Women's football star Ada Hegerberg.
Women's football star Ada Hegerberg.
Image: Daniela Porcelli

FORMER WOMEN’S BALLON d’Or winner, the Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg, has signed a lucrative long-term sponsorship deal with Nike, it was announced on Monday.

A source close to the 24-year-old said the contract was worth upwards of €1.1 million to the player.

In a press release, Hegerberg’s representatives AV Sports said the deal would run for “at least” the next decade.

The Lyon player had previously been sponsored by Nike’s rival Puma. She posted a picture of herself on Twitter with the caption “Just did it”.

It is a rare such deal involving a women’s football star and underlines the status of Hegerberg, who was the first ever winner of the women’s Ballon d’Or award in 2018 and has won the last four UEFA Champions Leagues with leading French side Lyon.

However, she did not take part in last year’s World Cup in France due to a long-standing disagreement with the Norwegian FA and was succeeded as Ballon d’Or winner for 2019 by USA star Megan Rapinoe.

“This is an historic contract and a true commitment both to Ada and women’s football,” Hegerberg’s agent, Victor Bernard, told AFP.

French media reports have described Hegerberg as the highest-paid female footballer in the world with her contract at Lyon worth a reported 400,000 euros annually. She called the Nike deal “yet another massive step in my career”.

Other Nike-sponsored athletes include Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and LeBron James, as well as USA women’s stars Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

© – AFP 2020  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie