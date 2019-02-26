Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg will not play at Women's World Cup, says Norway coach

NORWAY COACH MARTIN Sjogren says there is no chance Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg will play at this year’s Women’s World Cup.

The 23-year-old Lyon striker has not played for her country since they were knocked out of Women’s Euro 2017 with three defeats from as many games.

Hegerberg, who won the inaugural Women’s Ballon d’Or last year, stepped away from international football because of frustrations with the state of the women’s game within Norway.

Sjogren says they have been unable to reach an understanding over the issue, meaning Hegerberg will not be involved in France this year.

“We tried to solve it, we had meetings, but she decided not to play,” he said to BBC World Service.

“As a coach, you need to focus on the players who want to be a part of the team and Ada doesn’t.

“We respect that, and we have been working hard with the other players and they have been doing a great job.”

The tournament begins in Paris on 7 June, when host nation France face South Korea.