BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 23 February 2021
Advertisement

Cruel blow as Leinster's Byrne ruled out for several months with new injury

The 26-year-old hasn’t played for the province since December 2019.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 2:23 PM
24 minutes ago 1,273 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5362887
Adam Byrne hasn't played for Leinster since 2019.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Adam Byrne hasn't played for Leinster since 2019.
Adam Byrne hasn't played for Leinster since 2019.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

LEINSTER WING ADAM Byrne has suffered another cruel injury blow and will be sidelined “for several months,” according to the province.

The once-capped Ireland international was recently closing in on his return from a long-term hamstring injury but suffered a significant quad injury that required surgery and will remain out of action over the coming months.

26-year-old Byrne, who started for Ireland against Argentina in 2017, last played for his province in December 2019.

There has also been a setback for versatile back Tommy O’Brien, who had been in the final stages of his recovery from an ankle issue but has now suffered a new hamstring injury and will be sidelined for “a number of weeks,” according to Leinster.

More positively, Leinster reported that back Jimmy O’Brien has returned to training this week and will be assessed in the coming days before a decision is made on his availability for Sunday’s Pro14 clash with Glasgow at the RDS.

Ciarán Frawley is in the same boat as he hopes to return from a minor shoulder issue, while Scott Fardy is going through the return-to-play protocols after a head injury in last weekend’s win over the Dragons.

Michael Bent is expected to be available for selection this weekend after missing the Dragons game due to personal reasons.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie