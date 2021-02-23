Cruel blow as Leinster's Byrne ruled out for several months with new injury

LEINSTER WING ADAM Byrne has suffered another cruel injury blow and will be sidelined “for several months,” according to the province.

The once-capped Ireland international was recently closing in on his return from a long-term hamstring injury but suffered a significant quad injury that required surgery and will remain out of action over the coming months.

26-year-old Byrne, who started for Ireland against Argentina in 2017, last played for his province in December 2019.

There has also been a setback for versatile back Tommy O’Brien, who had been in the final stages of his recovery from an ankle issue but has now suffered a new hamstring injury and will be sidelined for “a number of weeks,” according to Leinster.

More positively, Leinster reported that back Jimmy O’Brien has returned to training this week and will be assessed in the coming days before a decision is made on his availability for Sunday’s Pro14 clash with Glasgow at the RDS.

Ciarán Frawley is in the same boat as he hopes to return from a minor shoulder issue, while Scott Fardy is going through the return-to-play protocols after a head injury in last weekend’s win over the Dragons.

Michael Bent is expected to be available for selection this weekend after missing the Dragons game due to personal reasons.