Byrne told to 'back himself' as Leinster wing returns from 21-month lay-off

COME LUNCHTIME TODAY, Adam Byrne will finally win cap number 58 for Leinster.

For most players that number would not represent any sort of significant milestone, but this game will have felt a long time coming for the Leinster wing, who won cap 57 all the way back in December of 2019.

At first, it was thought he would miss just a couple of weeks with what seemed like an reasonably straightforward hamstring issue, but a series of complications led to a deeply frustrating 21-month spell on the sidelines.

Against Zebre today, Byrne finally gets to put that behind him.

“It’s amazing, and that’s just the nature of the game at times,” explains his head coach, Leo Cullen.

“We have Dan (Leavy) getting the start as well. I know Dan came back (last season) but he was out for a long time, came back and then went for another operation. Similar situation, he came back, trained fully and then had a setback and had to start the clock all over again.

“Adam has been great in terms of his work every day over a long period of time.

It’s close to two years now since he last played so he has had to stay patient and work away. He is a very positive influence on the group and hopefully he goes well. There are a few other guys in amongst that who know it is a big chance for them as well.

“We know it’s a long season but with the new format and slightly less games, everyone knows it is a bit more intense now when the windows do come, so hopefully guys go well.”

Byrne will surely be keen to make up for lost time, but Leinster will look to ease him back into the rhythm of things over the coming weeks and months.

The message from Cullen and his coaching team this week has been simply to try play with the confidence of old.

“I think Adam’s big thing is just backing himself. He’s a big, strong, physical man. He’s strong in the air.

“Playing to your strengths would be my message to any of our guys really. And you want wingers hungry, looking for work and when they get the opportunity to back themselves.

“Ideally you want your wingers scoring tries, there are lots of bits for that to happen as well. (It was a) tough day for wingers at the weekend (against Dragons), we struggled in terms of being patient, being able to hold onto the ball for a long period to give some of our wingers an opportunity.

“Hopefully the team is better (against Zebre), it’s bringing energy in defence, wingers play a huge role defensively in terms of communication. And in attack, it’s getting excited when he’s on the ball. He’s a big, strong, physical specimen.

“He’s had to watch the games for a long period of time now. I’m sure he’s ready to get excited.”

