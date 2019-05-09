This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Another day, another international signed by London Irish as Wallabies lock moves to Exiles

Declan Kidney and Les Kiss are adding Test pedigree throughout their squad.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 9 May 2019, 11:23 AM
10 minutes ago 661 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4626221
Coleman offloads as he is tackled by Garry Ringrose during last summer's second Test against Ireland.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Coleman offloads as he is tackled by Garry Ringrose during last summer's second Test against Ireland.
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIA SECOND ROW Adam Coleman is the latest big name on London Irish’s list of incoming players for their return to the Premiership next season.

On the heels of the Exiles announcing that All Black Waisake Naholo would be among their ranks, Declan Kidney’s side today confirmed that the 6′ 8″ Melbourne Rebels captain will bolster their back.

Coleman, 27, has won 31 Test caps for the Wallabies and he will build on that tally at this year’s World Cup before joining his new employers in England.

“We have a strong set of forwards, but know that we need strength in depth if we want to be competitive,” Kidney said in today’s statement. 

“Adam is a quality player and we’re delighted he has chosen to come and join London Irish. We are looking forward to welcoming him to Hazelwood later in the year.”

Irish have not held back on spending since completing their promotion-winning campaign in the Championship with Sean O’Brien, Paddy Jackson, Scotland’s Alan Dell and Australian trio Nick Phipps, Curtis Riona and Sekope Kepu also headed for the Exiles.

Irish will continue to play at the Madejski Stadium, home of Reading FC, next season but in 2020 they will move back to London and share with Brentford FC in a new ground across the Thames from Kew Gardens.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

