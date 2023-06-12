Golfer Adam Hadwin rugby tackled by security guard after Canadian Open play-off

GOLFER ADAM HADWIN was rugby tackled by a security guard mistaking him for a fan during the celebrations of Nick Taylor’s domestic win at the Canadian Open last night.

Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Adam Hadwin is stopped by a security guard as he tries to celebrate Nick Taylor's win. Alamy Stock Photo

Taylor ended the tournament’s 69-year wait for a home Canadian winner with a stunning 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth sudden-death playoff hole at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto. That was enough for Taylor to beat Tommy Fleetwood and become the first Canadian victor at the PGA Tour event since 1954.

Security is TOIGHT at the Canadian Open 😩 pic.twitter.com/6cS38bQiYk — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) June 11, 2023

The play-off was played out in a raucous atmosphere with several well-known golfers gathered to support Taylor and Fleetwood. Canadians Mike Weir, Corey Conners and Hadwin were amongst those cheering on Taylor, while Europe Ryder Cup team-mates Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton were supporting Fleetwood.

Hadwin went to join in the celebrations on the 18th green to spray champagne on Taylor and his caddy, before he was rugby tackled by the security guard mistaking him for a fan.

Hadwin, who is 70 in the World Golf Rankings, had finished in a tie for 12th in the tournament, before staying on to support Taylor. The pair played together in April in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and finished in second place.