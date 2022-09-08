Knee surgery rules Ireland striker Adam Idah out for Armenia and Scotland games

ADAM IDAH HAS undergone knee surgery and will miss Ireland’s Nations League fixtures against Scotland and Armenia.

The Norwich striker injured his knee in February which required an operation. He returned to action during pre-season and scored against Bournemouth last month but the club has confirmed he has since suffered a setback.

Speaking in his pre-Burnley press conference, Norwich boss Dean Smith said the 21-year-old is set for another spell on the sidelines.

“The team news is not too different from the last game, with the only exception being Adam, as his knee is still swelling up. He had to have some exploratory surgery, that will put him out for a number of weeks.”

Advertisement

The news will come as a disappointment to Stephen Kenny, who has given the Corkman all 13 of his senior caps to date.

Ireland take on Scotland in Hampden Park on September 24 and welcome Armenia to the Aviva Stadium on September 27. The squad for those fixtures will be announced next week.