Adam Idah scores again as rampant Celtic put seven past Dundee

Scottish Premiership

Celtic 7-1 Dundee

Kilmarnock 1-2 Rangers

ADAM IDAH CONTINUED his magnificent start to life at Celtic on Wednesday evening, taking his tally to five goals in five starts as Brendan Rodgers’ men hammered Dundee 7-1.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started the rout in the seventh minute and goals from Idah, Matt O’Riley and Daizen Maeda had Celtic four up before the half-hour mark.

Greg Taylor and Callum McGregor made it six before the break and Daniel Kelly marked his league debut with a brilliantly-taken goal.

Dundee were down to 10 men through Finlay Robertson’s red card when they pulled a goal back from Michael Mellon, although the atmosphere had already lost a bit of an edge following Rangers’ comeback at Kilmarnock.

Rangers’ 2-1 victory keeps them two points ahead of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

However, Celtic have moved back to one behind on goal difference and secured a morale boost with their biggest win of the season after struggling to find their groove since the winter break. They had drawn twice in their previous four league matches and needed stoppage-time winners in the other two.