Adam Idah makes himself an instant hero with two goals on his first Celtic start

Hibernian 1

Celtic 2

IRELAND STRIKER ADAM Idah netted two penalties on his first Celtic start as a stoppage-time VAR decision at Easter Road handed him the chance to make himself an instant hero.

Idah secured a 2-1 victory over Hibernian after Joe Newell was adjudged to have fouled Kyogo Furuhashi just after the Celtic substitute shot into David Marshall’s arms from 18 yards.

Advertisement

Referee Nick Walsh made the call after being called to his monitor by video assistant Andrew Dallas as the Japanese striker hobbled to his feet.

Idah also netted a 10th-minute penalty, which came at a heavy price as Alistair Johnston was carried off on a stretcher.

The game was a tight affair until Dylan Levitt volleyed an equaliser on the hour mark and brought the game to life.

Hibs had the better chances to claim three points before the late drama allowed Brendan Rodgers to savour his first win at Easter Road in his fifth visit as Celtic restored their three-point lead over Rangers, who have one game in hand in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Idah gave Celtic the lead when he sent David Marshall the wrong way from the spot in the 10th minute.

He could have stretched the visitors’ advantage, and was flagged offside twice as he missed chances either side of the break, before being foiled by a good save from Marshall.

But after Hibs levelled through Levitt, and with the game on a knife edge, Idah seized his opportunity and sent Marshall the wrong way from the spot once again.