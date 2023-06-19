Adam Idah ends Ireland drought to make it a sweet 16th

ADAM IDAH MADE sure to point out that he had heard of John Aldridge, but the former Ireland striker’s plight in front of goal at the start of his international career is not something anyone else has been bringing up with him as he endured his own struggles.

“No one has mentioned that to me. I know who he is but that’s a new one,” he said.

The 22-year-old broke his duck at senior level with the third in a comfortable 3-0 win over Gibraltar.

It came on the night of his 16th cap as he headed home from James McClean, who was celebrating his century.

It took Aldridge 19 caps to find the net back in the days of Jack Charlton and Idah made a point of expressing his delight not just at the milestone, but with going some way to repaying the faith shown in him by current boss Stephen Kenny.

“It’s tough when you haven’t scored and played a lot of games. But I’ve spoken to people and the main thing was to stay patient, goals will come. My job is to score goals and that’s probably the toughest part about it, not scoring, I’ve scored tonight and off the mark and now try and keep scoring,” the Norwich City front man continued.

“When you’re a new player in a team, it’s difficult. You don’t know the boys, you don’t really know the staff and playing in the stadium with all these fans you do feel quite nervous.

“But after a few games, you get used to it and it becomes more exciting every time I go on the pitch, especially in the Aviva is a great honour. It’s very exciting and you do get more confident the more games you play.

“Stephen has been great with me. I have been with Stephen since 18-years-old. He has shown great faith in me. I haven’t scored in a lot of games, for him to keep playing me and bringing me on gives me great confidence and belief.

“I’m delighted to score and to repay him for all he’s done for me. I’m very appreciative for what he has done.”

Ireland have their first points of this Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and now sit above The Netherlands on goal difference, although the Dutch have a game in hand.

Greece, who lost to France but deservedly beat Ireland on Friday, are in second with six points.

With Didier Deschamps’ side on 12 points from their first four games everyone is fighting for left overs, and Idah is adamant Ireland are capable of finishing with a flourish.

“Of course, I think everyone saw it last time we played France. We were outstanding. I know we didn’t win but we showed we can put up a test against these big teams.

“It’s up to us at the end of the day to finish that. I believe and I think everyone else believes we can go and do it. The next step is to go and show what we are about.”