Friday 20 November 2020
Ireland striker ruled out for 10 weeks after suffering injury against Wales

Norwich City have confirmed that Idah damaged a ligament in his knee.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 20 Nov 2020, 2:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,335 Views No Comments
Adam Idah during Ireland's recent game against Wales.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Adam Idah during Ireland's recent game against Wales.
Adam Idah during Ireland's recent game against Wales.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND STRIKER ADAM Idah is facing a ten-week spell on the sidelines due to the knee injury he suffered in last Sunday’s Nations League game against Wales.

Norwich City have today confirmed that Idah has damaged a ligament in his knee as they prepare for the resumption of action in the Championship against Middlesbrough.

The news is a big setback to Idah who started twice for Ireland during the international break before missing Wednesday’s match against Bulgaria after sustaining the injury in the second half of the tie in Cardiff.

The 19-year-old has made seven appearances for Norwich this season, scoring his only goal in September in a 1-0 win over Huddersfield. He was suspended for three matches before the focused switched to Ireland after being shown a red card in Norwich’s win over Wycombe.

