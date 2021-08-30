No fear factor for Adam Idah as Ireland striker prepares for Portugal test

IRELAND STRIKER ADAM Idah says the squad don’t feel under pressure as they head into a massive triple-header of World Cup qualifiers, beginning with a trip to play Portugal on Wednesday.

Stephen Kenny’s side currently sit joint-bottom of Group A with no points from their first two games, level with Azerbaijan, who come to Dublin on Saturday before another home tie against Serbia next Tuesday.

And Idah, who has been capped seven times for Ireland since making his debut last September, says the squad are looking forward to the games as they aim to get their World Cup ambitions back on track.



“I think I watched every (Portugal) game in the Euros,” Idah says.

“Everyone knows Portugal are a top-class team with top-class players but the main thing for us is to keep working hard and be ready for the game.

For everyone here, we are excited to play the best teams and players in the world. That’s why you want to play football. There’s no pressure. Everyone’s excited for the game and ready to go now.

“Three massive games, and we’ll take each game as it comes. Portugal in the next couple of days, start training, start working hard and prepare for that and look, take it as it comes. We’re going out there to get nine points. I’m looking forward to it.”

Idah has struggled for game time at club level this season, clocking up a total of just 24 minutes off the bench across Norwich’s Premier League defeats to Liverpool and Leicester, either side of a 13 minute cameo against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Carrow Road, but says he hasn’t discussed the possibility of any move with Norwich manager Daniel Farke.

“Look, I’m at Norwich at the moment. That’s where I’m playing, that’s my club for now,” Idah says.

“As it stands I’m at Norwich. I’m focusing on this couple of days coming, that’s all my focus is on.”

“I’m getting minutes here and there for Norwich. Sometimes it can be difficult. I’m training day in, day out.

“When I come here (with Ireland), we’re training a lot. I just have have to do the best I can. Show what I can do in training and get that minutes with Norwich and show what I can do, what I’m capable of.

“But I just think I have to keep working hard and do the best I can when the opportunities arise.”

