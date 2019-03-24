This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm buzzing. It was just a great performance' - Norwich's teenage striker Idah delighted with U21 double

Adam Idah scored an impressive double to help Ireland defeat Luxembourg 3-0 on Sunday evening.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 11:00 PM
9 minutes ago 238 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4559073
Idah signs autographs for supporters after full-time at Tallaght Stadium.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Idah signs autographs for supporters after full-time at Tallaght Stadium.
Idah signs autographs for supporters after full-time at Tallaght Stadium.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SUNDAY WAS A day to remember for Stephen Kenny and the entire Ireland U21 squad, but more than most Norwich’s teenage striker Adam Idah will look back with particular fondness.

The Cork native bagged an impressive double as Ireland ran out 3-0 winners against Luxembourg at a packed Tallaght Stadium, as a new era for Irish U21 football under Kenny got off to the perfect start.

Idah collected the FAI’s U17 International Player of the Year award this time last week at RTÉ studios and the talented forward kept the good vibes going with two goals of real quality to help Ireland secure three points against Luxembourg.

Kenny’s side go top of Group C, their intended goal to qualify for 2021′s European Championships in Slovenia — in the process hoping to become the very first Irish side in history to reach the Euros at this age level.

“I’m buzzing and I’m sure all the lads are buzzing,” 18-year-old Idah said after full-time in Tallaght.

It’s great to get my first two goals for the U21s. I thought the whole team played excellent and overall it was just a great performance.”

The striker has long been tipped as one to watch for club and country. Idah has scored goals for fun throughout the underage levels for Ireland in recent years, earning a move to Norwich from local side College Corinthians in the summer of 2017.

Speaking about Sunday’s impressive win, where his brace on top of another strike from UCD’s Neil Farrugia made light work of Luxembourg, Idah said the team had gelled well together considering it was their very first game as an U21 squad.

“It’s only our first week together, some of us haven’t even played together at all,” he said.

“So I thought the link-up play was excellent and as you can see the goals we scored were excellent. It all worked well and I’m delighted.

“Everyone’s buzzing. The whole performance was unreal and it was a good style of football, so I think everyone is really happy.

“There are a lot of good players here, so hopefully the future is bright.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Bolton striker Magennis sends Michael's O'Neill's Northern Ireland top of Group C
    Bolton striker Magennis sends Michael's O'Neill's Northern Ireland top of Group C
    Ryan Giggs steers Wales to winning start in Euro 2020 qualifiers
    Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    FAI
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role
    'The statement looks like a bit of a whitewash': Brian Kerr says John Delaney should leave FAI

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie