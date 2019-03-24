'I'm buzzing. It was just a great performance' - Norwich's teenage striker Idah delighted with U21 double

SUNDAY WAS A day to remember for Stephen Kenny and the entire Ireland U21 squad, but more than most Norwich’s teenage striker Adam Idah will look back with particular fondness.

The Cork native bagged an impressive double as Ireland ran out 3-0 winners against Luxembourg at a packed Tallaght Stadium, as a new era for Irish U21 football under Kenny got off to the perfect start.

Idah collected the FAI’s U17 International Player of the Year award this time last week at RTÉ studios and the talented forward kept the good vibes going with two goals of real quality to help Ireland secure three points against Luxembourg.

WATCH:



Adam Idah fires home his second of the day and goes straight to celebrate with the new manager. #IRLU21s #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/seYthpHApc — eir Sport (@eirSport) March 24, 2019

Kenny’s side go top of Group C, their intended goal to qualify for 2021′s European Championships in Slovenia — in the process hoping to become the very first Irish side in history to reach the Euros at this age level.

“I’m buzzing and I’m sure all the lads are buzzing,” 18-year-old Idah said after full-time in Tallaght.

It’s great to get my first two goals for the U21s. I thought the whole team played excellent and overall it was just a great performance.”

The striker has long been tipped as one to watch for club and country. Idah has scored goals for fun throughout the underage levels for Ireland in recent years, earning a move to Norwich from local side College Corinthians in the summer of 2017.

Speaking about Sunday’s impressive win, where his brace on top of another strike from UCD’s Neil Farrugia made light work of Luxembourg, Idah said the team had gelled well together considering it was their very first game as an U21 squad.

"I'm buzzing. Everyone is happy"



Goalscorer Adam Idah spoke to @SDawsonSport after an impressive individual & team performance in Tallaght. #COYBIG #IRLU21s pic.twitter.com/F1ZVWoDoIa — eir Sport (@eirSport) March 24, 2019

“It’s only our first week together, some of us haven’t even played together at all,” he said.

“So I thought the link-up play was excellent and as you can see the goals we scored were excellent. It all worked well and I’m delighted.

“Everyone’s buzzing. The whole performance was unreal and it was a good style of football, so I think everyone is really happy.

“There are a lot of good players here, so hopefully the future is bright.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: