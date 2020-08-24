Adam Idah marks first Ireland call-up with superb pre-season strike

Adam Idah is in Stephen Kenny's first squad as Republic of Ireland senior manager. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ON A DAY when he celebrated his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad, Adam Idah marked the occasion with a superb strike for Norwich City as they continued preparations for next season’s return to the Championship.

Idah displayed impressive technique to score the second goal of a 3-0 win for the Canaries against German third-tier side SC Verl. After being picked out by a cross from new signing Kieran Dowell, the 19-year-old Corkman connected brilliantly on the volley.

For Idah, it was perhaps a timely reminder of his capabilities to Norwich manager Daniel Farke, who bolstered his attacking options with the signing of Jordan Hugill from West Ham United this morning.

Dowell ➡️ Idah



Our second was a peach! ✊#CityOnTour 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/qKpMoX8LKM — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 24, 2020

(Click here if you are unable to view the clip)

Having starred under Stephen Kenny at U21 level, Idah is one of two new call-ups – along with Jayson Molumby – in Kenny’s first squad as Ireland senior manager, which was revealed today.

The Boys in Green are due to begin their Uefa Nations League campaign away to Bulgaria on 3 September, before welcoming Finland to Dublin three days later.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“He’s got a lot of characteristics of a centre-forward,” Kenny said of Idah at today’s press conference. “He can play with his back to goal – we haven’t had many players over the years for Ireland who could play with their back to goal and be genuinely quick – and he’s got genuine pace.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny speaking this afternoon. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“If you go through our list of strikers over the years, we’ve had bigger lads who were good with their backs to goal but not necessarily quick.

“He’s still only learning the game, he’s a 2001 birthday, he’s still eligible for U19s. He’s shown a lot of potential and has all the attributes to be a really good centre-forward. Hopefully he can continue his rate of progress.”

Having been relegated from the Premier League last season, life back in the Championship begins for Norwich with a trip to Huddersfield Town on 12 September.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!