Ireland teenager Idah scores hat-trick for Norwich at Preston

Adam Idah celebrates after opening the scoring for Norwich against Preston North End.

ADAM IDAH’S DREAM week has continued after the Cork teenager hit a hat-trick for Norwich City in their FA Cup clash against Preston North End.

On Wednesday Idah became the fourth teenage striker from Ireland to play in the Premier League this season, following Southampton’s Michael Obafemi, Brighton midfielder Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott at Tottenham, after making his Premier League debut in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

With main striker Teemu Pukki sidelined with a hamstring problem, Norwich manager Daniel Farke handed Idah his first senior start against Preston today.

The Cork teenager found the net after just 90 seconds at Deepdale, opening the scoring with a well-taken low finish after being played in by Marco Stiepermann.

Idah was involved again as Norwich doubled their lead just before the half-hour mark.

After Idah saw an attempted chip saved, the ball broke to Onel Hernandez, who crashed in an effort in off the far post.

Idah, who turns 19 next month, bagged his second goal of the game in the 38th minute, finishing to an empty net from distance following a poor clearance from Preston goalkeeper Conor Ripley, leaving the Canaries 3-0 up at half-time.

The home side pulled a goal back shortly after the restart, but Idah completed his hat-trick after winning a penalty on 60 minutes, stepping up to slot the ball into the bottom right corner.

