'I don't expect anything': Norwich hope to hang on to Adam Idah despite Serie A links

NORWICH CITY BOSS David Wagner hopes that Adam Idah will still be at the club when the transfer window closes next week.

The Ireland striker came off the bench shortly after the hour mark of Norwich’s 5-2 FA Cup exit against Liverpool at Anfield.

But Idah’s Carrow Road future is uncertain following reported interest from three clubs in Serie A.

Genoa, Verona, and Sassuolo are all said to be keen on bringing the Cork striker to Italy, but in his post-match comments on Sunday, Wagner expressed cautious hope that Idah will stick around to help Norwich’s play-off push.

Asked about the links, Wagner said: “We are not super strong in numbers, in general for the squad and on the striker’s position as well, so I can’t see this happening but you know as good as I do.

“Everything that I tell you today, in the next four days can’t be the truth, or may be not the truth.

“I don’t expect anything but transfer window is sometimes, as you altogether know, very crazy.”

Idah has made 34 appearances for the Canaries this season, scoring seven goals.

– Additional reporting by Press Association