Adam Idah named on the bench for Norwich's trip to Wolves

Farke and Idah: chance for more Premier League minutes.

IRELAND’S ADAM IDAH is in line to make just his third Premier League appearance of the season when Norwich face Wolves.

The Cork teenager has not featured since starting against Manchester United last month, but is named on the bench for this afternoon’s trip to Molineux.

Daniel Farke’s side are knee-deep in a fight for their survival and six points adrift at the bottom of the table with 12 games to play.

Farke makes two changes to the side beaten by Liverpool with both Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis coming in to the defence.

Teemu Pukki, who has scored 11 league goals this season, leads the visitors’ attack.

