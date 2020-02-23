This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Adam Idah named on the bench for Norwich's trip to Wolves

Cork teenager has not featured since starting against Manchester United last month.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 23 Feb 2020, 1:26 PM
1 hour ago 841 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5018536
Farke and Idah: chance for more Premier League minutes.
Image: PA
Farke and Idah: chance for more Premier League minutes.
Farke and Idah: chance for more Premier League minutes.
Image: PA

IRELAND’S ADAM IDAH is in line to make just his third Premier League appearance of the season when Norwich face Wolves.

The Cork teenager has not featured since starting against Manchester United last month, but is named on the bench for this afternoon’s trip to Molineux.

Daniel Farke’s side are knee-deep in a fight for their survival and six points adrift at the bottom of the table with 12 games to play.

Farke makes two changes to the side beaten by Liverpool with both Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis coming in to the defence.

Teemu Pukki, who has scored 11 league goals this season, leads the visitors’ attack.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie