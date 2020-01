Idah: Premier League debut a few weeks short of his 19th birthday (file photo).

CORK TEENAGER ADAM Idah came off the bench to make his Premier League debut as Norwich City were held 1-1 at home to Crystal Palace.

Idah, who turns 19 in February, was introduced for the final moments as a stoppage-time substitute for Alexander Tettey.

Norwich took an early lead through Todd Cantwell but were pegged back five minutes from time when Connor Wickham struck an equaliser for the visitors.

More to follow…