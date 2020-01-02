The realisation of a dream for Ireland's newest Premier League footballer

Norwich City striker Adam Idah. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

ADAM IDAH IS keen to ensure that last night’s game against Crystal Palace will go down as his first of many Premier League appearances for Norwich City.

The Irish youngster was handed his debut in the English top flight when he was introduced as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

While it was merely a brief cameo on this occasion for Idah, it marked a major milestone in the career of the 18-year-old, who hails from Douglas in Cork.

By following in the footsteps of Michael Obafemi, Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott, he became the fourth teenage striker from Ireland to play in the Premier League this season.

“I’m delighted because I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a young boy,” Idah told the club’s official website. “I’m very honoured and happy to make my debut.

“I found out on Tuesday after training that I’d be involved and I was delighted, so I went home and rang my family straight away. They watched the game so I’m buzzing.

“I was delighted to get on the pitch. To make a small impact when I came on was great for me. Now it’s time to keep my head down and try to get a few more minutes. I want to work hard and if I get the chance, I’ll take it. If not, I’ll keep working hard.”

Idah’s only previous first-team appearance came when Norwich City were eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Crawley Town back in August.

He starred at U21 level for the Republic of Ireland throughout 2019, winning 11 caps for Stephen Kenny’s side and scoring five goals, the most recent of which came in the fantastic 4-1 victory over Sweden in Tallaght in November.

He’ll hope to receive another chance to impress Norwich City manager Daniel Farke when the Canaries travel to Preston North End for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash.

“I don’t like to praise the young lads too much, but him playing is a sign of our way,” Farke said of Idah. “He looked pretty sharp when he came on, but he knows he has to improve and work further on.

“It’s not that easy to produce just by pressing a button to be a Premier League player at his age, but he’s got a lot of potential.”

