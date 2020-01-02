This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 2 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The realisation of a dream for Ireland's newest Premier League footballer

At the age of 18, Cork’s Adam Idah got his first taste of the English top flight last night.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 2:25 PM
24 minutes ago 801 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4951731

adam-idah-file-photo Norwich City striker Adam Idah. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

ADAM IDAH IS keen to ensure that last night’s game against Crystal Palace will go down as his first of many Premier League appearances for Norwich City.

The Irish youngster was handed his debut in the English top flight when he was introduced as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

While it was merely a brief cameo on this occasion for Idah, it marked a major milestone in the career of the 18-year-old, who hails from Douglas in Cork.

By following in the footsteps of Michael Obafemi, Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott, he became the fourth teenage striker from Ireland to play in the Premier League this season. 

“I’m delighted because I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a young boy,” Idah told the club’s official website. “I’m very honoured and happy to make my debut.

“I found out on Tuesday after training that I’d be involved and I was delighted, so I went home and rang my family straight away. They watched the game so I’m buzzing.

“I was delighted to get on the pitch. To make a small impact when I came on was great for me. Now it’s time to keep my head down and try to get a few more minutes. I want to work hard and if I get the chance, I’ll take it. If not, I’ll keep working hard.” 

Idah’s only previous first-team appearance came when Norwich City were eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Crawley Town back in August.

He starred at U21 level for the Republic of Ireland throughout 2019, winning 11 caps for Stephen Kenny’s side and scoring five goals, the most recent of which came in the fantastic 4-1 victory over Sweden in Tallaght in November.

He’ll hope to receive another chance to impress Norwich City manager Daniel Farke when the Canaries travel to Preston North End for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash.

“I don’t like to praise the young lads too much, but him playing is a sign of our way,” Farke said of Idah. “He looked pretty sharp when he came on, but he knows he has to improve and work further on.

“It’s not that easy to produce just by pressing a button to be a Premier League player at his age, but he’s got a lot of potential.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie