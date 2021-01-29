BE PART OF THE TEAM

Adam Idah returns for Norwich City after 11-week injury lay-off

The 19-year-old striker is in contention to play for the Championship leaders against Middlesbrough tomorrow.

By Paul Dollery Friday 29 Jan 2021, 4:06 PM
Adam Idah was injured while playing in Ireland's defeat to Wales on 15 November.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

NORWICH CITY MANAGER Daniel Farke has confirmed that Adam Idah will be available for selection for this weekend’s clash with Middlesbrough.

Idah has been sidelined for 11 weeks, having suffered a knee injury while earning his fifth Republic of Ireland senior cap in the Uefa Nations League defeat to Wales in November.

He was also forced to self-isolate earlier this month after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, Farke revealed in today’s pre-match press conference that Idah will be in contention tomorrow at Carrow Road, where the Canaries will aim to tighten their grip on top spot in the Championship.

“Adam has grown each and every day. He has a bright future,” the Norwich boss said of the Cork youngster.

“He has already proved a key member of our squad. He has scored some important goals but over the last couple of months he’s had injuries and Covid situations.”

Idah’s prospects of being selected are increased by the absence of Jordan Hugill, who has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury.

However, he’ll have competition from Finland international Teemu Pukki, who is returning from an injury lay-off of his own.

Since his debut in August 2019, Idah has scored four times in 23 first-team appearances, but only four of those have been starts.

His return to action affords him time to find form ahead of the start of Ireland’s 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign against Serbia on 24 March.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

