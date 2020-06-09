This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 9 June, 2020
Lallana to get 'the farewell he deserves' after signing short-term contract extension

The 32-year-old midfielder will now stay with Liverpool until the Premier League season ends.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 4:33 PM
53 minutes ago 1,200 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5118478
Adam Lallana of Liverpool.
Image: Adam Davy
Adam Lallana of Liverpool.
Adam Lallana of Liverpool.
Image: Adam Davy

ADAM LALLANA HAS signed a short-term contract extension at Liverpool, allowing the attacking midfielder to stay with the club until the Premier League season concludes.

After the Covid-19 pandemic delayed fixtures until 17 June, Lallana would have been out of contract before the rescheduled campaign comes to an end.

However, the England international will now stay with the champions-elect as they set about winning their first top-flight title in 30 years. A maximum of two wins from the nine remaining games is required by the Anfield outfit.

“I am really pleased to have the chance to finish this season – it means a lot to me and my family,” Lallana told the club’s official website. “Of course, one of the big personal positives about committing to this short-term extension is that I will now get to say goodbye to the people who mean so much to me in the right way.

“I’m buzzing to be seeing out this campaign and hopefully get to celebrate something memorable with an amazing group of people.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to 32-year-old Lallana, whose contribution to the Reds has often been curtailed by injury setbacks.

Klopp said: “I am so pleased he will be with us to finish the job this season and have the farewell he deserves so much. It is not possible for me to find words in the English language to properly explain the importance of Adam Lallana during my period of being manager of this club.”

Lallana has made 15 appearances, scoring once, during a Premier League season which saw Liverpool race into a 25-point lead prior to the postponement.

