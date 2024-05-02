Adam McBurney signs for Connacht from Edinburgh

CONNACHT HAVE announced the signing of hooker Adam McBurney from Edinburgh Rugby for the 2024/25 season.

The Ballymena native has made 24 appearances for the Scottish side since signing in 2021.

The 27-year-old had joined Gloucester on loan in March, lining out three times for the Gallagher Premiership side.

The former Ireland U20 international began his career at Ulster, making his senior debut in 2017 and representing the province 43 times before moving across the water.

“Adam is a player with a huge amount of experience gathered in a relatively short period,” Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins said. “He’s still only 27 but has played URC, Premiership, Champions Cup and Challenge Cup rugby so will have plenty to offer us. We look forward to welcoming him to Connacht and providing an environment for him to continue to grow his game, and I’ve no doubt he will become an important member of the squad next season.”

“I’m really looking forward to making the move to Connacht next season,” McBurney added. “I’ve had positive discussions with Pete and his team there and I’m really impressed by where the club is going and the potential for me to make an impact there. I can’t wait to move back to Ireland, get settled and help the club achieve success.”