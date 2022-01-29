Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 29 January 2022
Wolves winger Traore returns to former club Barcelona on loan

The 26-year-old will remain with the La Liga giants for the rest of the season.

By Press Association Saturday 29 Jan 2022, 7:49 PM
52 minutes ago
Wolves winger Adama Traore.
Image: PA
WOLVES WINGER ADAMA Traore has returned to his former club Barcelona on loan.

The 26-year-old will remain with the La Liga giants for the rest of the season and there is an option to make his move to the Nou Camp permanent.

A Barcelona statement said: “FC Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Adama Traore until 30 June 2022. The blaugranes will pay the player’s wages and there is an option to make the deal permanent.”

The loan sees Traore, who had also been linked with a move to Tottenham, return to his boyhood club after the Spain international came through the youth set-up at Barcelona.

Traore joined the club when he was eight and made his first-team debut nine years later before moving to the Premier League, where he has represented Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolves.

Wanderers technical director Scott Sellars told the club website: “Adama has always acted with the utmost professionalism, however it is no secret that we have not been able to agree a new contract with him, despite protracted negotiations, and his desire at the moment is to play football elsewhere.

“Everyone knows Barcelona is a city, and club, very close to Adama’s heart, so it is a dream move for him. We have also agreed a very healthy option in the deal should Barcelona wish to make the move permanent this summer.

“We wish Adama the best of luck in Spain, and hope that he plays regularly, has great success and shows everyone what he is capable of.”

Traore’s existing contract at Wolves runs until the summer of 2023.

Press Association

