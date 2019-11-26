This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 26 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ulster's Addison cited for tackle in Clermont win

The full-back will learn his fate following a hearing in London on Wednesday.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 3:08 PM
51 minutes ago 1,239 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4906793
Addison has been cited for a tackle on Paul Jedrasiak.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Addison has been cited for a tackle on Paul Jedrasiak.
Addison has been cited for a tackle on Paul Jedrasiak.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ULSTER FULL-BACK WILL Addison has been cited for an incident in last Friday’s 18-13 defeat of Clermont Auvergne in the Heineken Champions Cup. 

The Ireland international put in a try-saving tackle on Paul Jedrasiak in the first half of the game, which ended the Clermont second-row’s evening after he required a Head Injury Assessment (HIA).

The tackle was reviewed by the TMO and referee JP Doyle, and while no action was taken the time Addison has now been cited, and is in danger of missing the December double-header against Harlequins.

An EPCR statement confirmed that Addison will now have to wait on the outcome of a disciplinary hearing in London tomorrow.

“Addison is alleged to have committed an act of foul play in that he tackled the Clermont second row, Paul Jedrasiak (No 4), in a dangerous manner in the 31st minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.13,” the statement read.

“Antony Davies (England) Chair, Val Toma (Romania) and Marcello d’Orey (Portugal) have been appointed as the independent Disciplinary Committee for the hearing which will take place at the London office of Bird & Bird LLP tomorrow (Wednesday, 27 November).

“The complaint was made by the match Citing Commissioner, John Byett (England).”

If the tackle is deemed a low-end offence, Addison would face a two week suspension.

A longer suspension could potentially rule him out of the Guinness Pro14 games against Leinster and Connacht in late December.

Ulster host Scarlets in the Pro14 on Friday night before the back-to-back games with Harlequins, the first of which takes place in Belfast on 7 December.  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie