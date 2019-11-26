Ulster's Addison cited for tackle in Clermont win

Addison has been cited for a tackle on Paul Jedrasiak.

ULSTER FULL-BACK WILL Addison has been cited for an incident in last Friday’s 18-13 defeat of Clermont Auvergne in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The Ireland international put in a try-saving tackle on Paul Jedrasiak in the first half of the game, which ended the Clermont second-row’s evening after he required a Head Injury Assessment (HIA).

The tackle was reviewed by the TMO and referee JP Doyle, and while no action was taken the time Addison has now been cited, and is in danger of missing the December double-header against Harlequins.

An EPCR statement confirmed that Addison will now have to wait on the outcome of a disciplinary hearing in London tomorrow.

“Addison is alleged to have committed an act of foul play in that he tackled the Clermont second row, Paul Jedrasiak (No 4), in a dangerous manner in the 31st minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.13,” the statement read.

“Antony Davies (England) Chair, Val Toma (Romania) and Marcello d’Orey (Portugal) have been appointed as the independent Disciplinary Committee for the hearing which will take place at the London office of Bird & Bird LLP tomorrow (Wednesday, 27 November).

“The complaint was made by the match Citing Commissioner, John Byett (England).”

If the tackle is deemed a low-end offence, Addison would face a two week suspension.

A longer suspension could potentially rule him out of the Guinness Pro14 games against Leinster and Connacht in late December.

Ulster host Scarlets in the Pro14 on Friday night before the back-to-back games with Harlequins, the first of which takes place in Belfast on 7 December.

