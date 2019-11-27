This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Ulster's Addison receives 4 week suspension for 'reckless contact'

He is set to miss the province’s Champions Cup double-header against Harlequins as a result.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 3:34 PM
28 minutes ago 1,576 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4908691
Addison was cited for a tackle on Clermont's Paul Jedrasiak.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Addison was cited for a tackle on Clermont's Paul Jedrasiak.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Addison was cited for a tackle on Clermont's Paul Jedrasiak.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ULSTER’S WILL ADDISON has been suspended for four weeks after being cited for his tackle on Paul Jedrasiak during the Heineken Champions Cup defeat of Clermont last Friday.

While the incident went unpunished during the game after being reviewed by referee JP Doyle and the TMO, the Ulster back was cited and learned his fate following an independent disciplinary hearing in London on Wednesday.

Addison is now set to miss Friday’s Guinness Pro14 game against Scarlets, as well as the December Champions Cup double-header against Harlequins and the Pro14 trip to face Leinster on 20 December. Ulster could opt to appeal the decision.

EPCR confirmed the suspension in a short statement.

“An independent Disciplinary Committee consisting of Antony Davies (England), Chair, Val Toma (Romania) and Marcello d’Orey (Portugal), heard submissions and evidence from Addison, who did not accept the citing complaint, from the Ulster Rugby Chief Executive, Jonny Petrie, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan,” the statement read.

“The Committee upheld the citing complaint finding that Addison had made reckless contact with Jedrasiak’s head in attempting the tackle, and as dangerous tackles of this nature carry a mandatory mid-range sanction according to World Rugby’s regulations, six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“Due to the player’s clear disciplinary record, the Committee reduced the sanction by two weeks before imposing a four-week suspension.

“Addison is free to play on Monday, 23 December 2019, and both he and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.”

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

