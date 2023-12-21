Donegal footballer and Irish soccer player makes AFLW move to Adelaide

DONEGAL PLAYER AMY Boyle-Carr has become the latest addition to the AFLW ranks, joining Adelaide Crows for the 2024 season.

Boyle-Carr played alongside recently-retired Adelaide Crow player Yvonne Bonnerwith Donegal.

The 22-year-old has won three Ulster titles with Donegal, claiming the player-of-the-match award in the 2019 provincial decider.

Boyle-Carr has also represented Ireland at international soccer level, featuring in a World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands back in 2018 at the age of 17.

She will move to Adelaide after Donegal’s 2024 campaign draws to a close.

Donegal's Amy Boyle-Carr.

“Amy is a dynamic athlete who is fast and agile, and has skills developed across two football codes that we think will translate well to AFLW,” said Phil Harper, the Adelaide Crows’ Head of Women’s Football.

“We were actually watching some vision of Yvonne Bonner ahead of the AFLW Supplementary Draft earlier this year and Amy kept catching our attention with her dashing runs.

“We love what the Irish players bring to our game, and we’ve had great success with the likes of Yvonne, Niamh Kelly and Ailish Considine and recently Mark Keane in our men’s programme as well.

“We wanted to add some more speed and run to our squad and we think Amy has the physical attributes to play as a small forward, defender or even on the wing.

“We look forward to welcoming Amy and the Boyle-Carr family to our club.”