Alamy Stock Photo Rhasidat Adeleke adjusts her hair ahead of racing at the World Championships.
# Budapest
Adeleke and Mawdsley scorch into 400m semi-finals at World Championships
Adeleke coasted to victory in her heat.
46 minutes ago

RHASIDAT ADELEKE COASTED into the semi-finals of the women’s 400m at the World Championships in Budapest this morning, winning her heat in a time of 50.8 seconds. 

Running in the penultimate heat, Adeleke won in controlled, dominant fashion. Having made an easy start, she slipped into a pace with which none of her rivals could contend across the final 150m, and crossed the line slowing down. 

Adeleke’s was the eighth-fastest time across all six heats, with Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic the fastest overall in a time of 49.9. 

Adeleke’s compatriot Sharlene Mawdsley – the Irish national champion over 400m – has also qualified for tomorrow semi-finals as one of the fastest runners-up. 

Mawdsley finished fourth with a new PB of 51.17 in the first heat, which left her facing a somewhat anxious wait, with the top three in each heat qualifying along with the six-fastest runners-up. Mawdsley ultimately finished third among those runners-up, and so progresses to tomorrow’s semi-finals. The achievement is made all the more impressive by the fact Mawdsley ran in yesterday’s relay semi-finals and final. 

Elsewhere, Britton Wilson, who pipped Adeleke to the NCAA 400m indoor title earlier this year, was surprisingly eliminated, finishing last in her heat. 

The semi-finals are scheduled for 8.10pm Irish time tomorrow. 

Chris O’Donnell, meanwhile, finished seventh and last in his heat in the men’s 400m. 

Gavin Cooney
