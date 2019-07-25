Everton forward joins RB Leipzig for €25 million

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN HAS joined RB Leipzig from Everton in a deal worth €25million (£22.5m).

England U21 international Lookman spent the second half of 2017-18 on loan at Leipzig and willl return permanently on a five-year contract.

The attacker looked set to make the switch prior to the 2018-19 campaign, but Everton rebuffed numerous offers from the Bundesliga side as Marco Silva insisted he saw him as a key member of his squad.

However, Lookman failed to establish himself during Silva’s first season at Goodison Park, scoring one goal in 24 appearances across all competitions.

I am very happy to be back here and would like to continue where I left off in the second half of 2018 for RB Leipzig,” the 21-year-old said.

“Of course, I am also looking forward to seeing my team-mates again and would like to help the team to continue to celebrate great successes.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!