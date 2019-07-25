This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 25 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Everton forward joins RB Leipzig for €25 million

England U21 international Ademola Lookman signs on a permanent deal, having previously enjoyed a loan spell there.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 12:11 PM
37 minutes ago 1,197 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4739896
Lookman is heading back to Germany.
Image: Twitter/RB Leipzig
Lookman is heading back to Germany.
Lookman is heading back to Germany.
Image: Twitter/RB Leipzig

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN HAS joined RB Leipzig from Everton in a deal worth €25million (£22.5m).

England U21 international Lookman spent the second half of 2017-18 on loan at Leipzig and willl return permanently on a five-year contract.

The attacker looked set to make the switch prior to the 2018-19 campaign, but Everton rebuffed numerous offers from the Bundesliga side as Marco Silva insisted he saw him as a key member of his squad.

However, Lookman failed to establish himself during Silva’s first season at Goodison Park, scoring one goal in 24 appearances across all competitions.

I am very happy to be back here and would like to continue where I left off in the second half of 2018 for RB Leipzig,” the 21-year-old said.

“Of course, I am also looking forward to seeing my team-mates again and would like to help the team to continue to celebrate great successes.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie