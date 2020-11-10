Ex-Connacht men Adeolokun and McCabe secure new contracts with Bristol

BRISTOL BEARS HAVE confirmed new one-year contracts for Irish duo Niyi Adeolokun and Peter McCabe ahead of the new 2020/21 season.

Having been released by Connacht earlier this year, the pair joined Bristol on initial short-term deals for the delayed conclusion of the 2019/20 campaign but have impressed enough to secure longer-term contracts with Pat Lam’s side.

Once-capped Ireland international wing Adeolokun, who turned 30 last week, played off the bench in the Challenge Cup final as Bristol beat Toulon last month to claim the club’s first European trophy.

28-year-old loosehead prop McCabe made three Premiership appearances for Bristol, scoring a try against Wasps.

The ex-Connacht men can now look forward to a full season with the English club, who will face the western province twice in the Champions Cup pool stages.

Bristol also confirmed that scrum-half Tom Kessell has secured a one-year contract after initially joining on a short-term deal.

“All three of these guys have settled into the Bears culture well and made some positive contributions on the field, so we’re pleased to have them on board for the 2020/21 campaign,” said Bristol director of rugby Lam.

“With another busy schedule ahead of us, and players set to be away on international duty or undergoing rehabilitation at the beginning of the new season, it’s important to ensure we have plenty of depth and cover in key positions.”