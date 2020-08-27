This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 August, 2020
Adeolokun and McCabe join Pat Lam's Bristol on short-term deals

The wing and loosehead prop have signed on until the end of the 2019/20 season.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 10:21 AM
FORMER CONNACHT WING Niyi Adeolokun and loosehead prop Peter McCabe have signed for Pat Lam’s Bristol on short-term contracts until the end of the 2019/20 Premiership season.

29-year-old Adeolokun and 28-year-old McCabe were released by Connacht at the conclusion of their contracts in June but have now linked up with the western province’s former head coach, Lam, in Bristol as injury cover through until the end of October.

pjimage McCabe and Adeolokun have signed for Bristol Bears. Source: INPHO

Having earned a contract thanks to his performances for Trinity in the AIL, Adeolokun made 94 appearances for Connacht in total, scoring a try in the province’s Pro12 final success against Leinster in 2016 under Lam. The wing won an Ireland cap in 2016.

McCabe moved to Connacht from Munster in 2017 and earned 37 caps for the province in total, including two starts in the Champions Cup last season.

Both players will now work under Lam in Bristol after being signed as short-term injury cover along with tighthead prop Keiron Assiratti, who joins on loan from Cardiff Blues.

Bristol’s squad already included former Connacht man Jake Heenan, while John Muldoon and Conor McPhillips – both also part of the Pro12 success in 2016 – are part of Lam’s coaching staff.

“With the unprecedented playing schedule in the Premiership that we face, it’s important to ensure we have plenty of depth and cover in key positions, especially with the midweek fixtures,” said Lam.

“Losing Max [Lahiff] and John [Afoa] on Tuesday has left us light in the front row, especially with Jake [Armstrong] already unavailable, so we needed cover immediately.

“The guys come straight into our environment and will be working quickly to learn our system and the Bears’ tam culture. I’d like to thank John Mulvihill at Cardiff for his co-operation in agreeing Keiron’s loan deal.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

