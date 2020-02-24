Kilkenny's Young Hurler of the Year Mullen suffers cruciate injury

Cruel blow: Mullen was stretchered off in Nowlan Park on Sunday.

KILKENNY’S ADRIAN MULLEN is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

News of Mullen’s prognosis was first reported by John Fogarty in The Irish Examiner this evening.

The 2019 Young Hurler of the Year was stretchered off during the first half of Kilkenny’s drawn league match against Clare on Sunday.

Mullen was making his first appearance of the inter-county season following his involvement in Shamrocks’ victorious club campaign which saw them retain their All-Ireland title for the first time.

The 20-year-old played a key role throughout, capping his contribution with two points from play as Henry Shefflin’s men beat Borris-Ileigh of Tipperary in the final.

