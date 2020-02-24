This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 24 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kilkenny's Young Hurler of the Year Mullen suffers cruciate injury

Cats forward set to miss the rest of the season.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Feb 2020, 9:54 PM
52 minutes ago 3,246 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5020356
Cruel blow: Mullen was stretchered off in Nowlan Park on Sunday.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Cruel blow: Mullen was stretchered off in Nowlan Park on Sunday.
Cruel blow: Mullen was stretchered off in Nowlan Park on Sunday.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

KILKENNY’S ADRIAN MULLEN is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

News of Mullen’s prognosis was first reported by John Fogarty in The Irish Examiner this evening.

The 2019 Young Hurler of the Year was stretchered off during the first half of Kilkenny’s drawn league match against Clare on Sunday.

Mullen was making his first appearance of the inter-county season following his involvement in Shamrocks’ victorious club campaign which saw them retain their All-Ireland title for the first time.

The 20-year-old played a key role throughout, capping his contribution with two points from play as Henry Shefflin’s men beat Borris-Ileigh of Tipperary in the final.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie