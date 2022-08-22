Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 22 August 2022
Adrian O'Sullivan steps down as Dublin camogie manager

His Dubs produced a number of impressive displays over the summer, reaching the last eight of the All-Ireland championship.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Aug 2022, 3:55 PM
1 hour ago 939 Views 0 Comments
Outgoing Dublin camogie boss Adrian O'Sullivan.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

ADRIAN O’SULLIVAN HAS stepped down from his role as Dublin senior camogie manager after two seasons in charge.

Limerick man O’Sullivan, who took over from Cuala’s John Treacy in January of 2021, steered the Dubs into the All-Ireland quarter-finals this year when they were beaten by eventual champions Kilkenny.

O’Sullivan’s Dubs produced a number of impressive displays over the summer, including a victory over Waterford who had knocked them out of the championship the previous year.

A former All-Ireland winning coach with both the Limerick minors and intermediates in 2014, as well as the Kilkenny intermediates in 2016, O’Sullivan had another year left in his Dublin term and had previously expressed a willingness to return next year.

However, he today announced that after “much consideration”, he would bring his time to an end after two seasons in charge.

“After much consideration, I have informed the county board of my decision not to continue in my role as Dublin senior camogie manager,” O’Sullivan said.

“It has been a phenomenal experience from taking on my first inter-county managerial role in the height of the pandemic and the chaotic short season which followed, to managing rebuild of the squad and the adventure we went on this season with such a youthful squad.

“I leave this role with nothing but respect and admiration for the effort and dedication of every single player who donned the Dublin jersey these past seasons.”

O’Sullivan led UL to back-to-back Ashbourne Cups in 2018 and 2019, while he also worked as a coach with the Westmeath hurlers in 2016 and 2017, and the Kildare hurlers in 2019.

He also coached Thomastown to the senior Kilkenny camogie title in 2020 and was coach as Clonkill won the senior hurling crown in Westmeath the year before.

