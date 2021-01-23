Two-time Ashbourne Cup winning manager takes over Dublin camogie

ADRIAN O’SULLIVAN HAS been appointed as the new Dublin senior camogie manager.

He replaces outgoing boss John Treacy (Cuala), who was in charge for just one campaign.

O’Sullivan led UL to back-to-back Ashbourne Cups in 2018 and 2019, while he worked as coach with Westmeath (2016, 2017) and Kildare (2019) hurlers in recent years.

He coached Thomastown to the senior Kilkenny camogie title in 2020 and was coach as Clonkill won the SHC crown in Westmeath the year before.

O’Sullivan also worked with the Limerick minor and intermediate camogie teams that won All-Irelands in 2014, in addition to Kilkenny’s All-Ireland intermediate win in 2016.

Former Galway and Dublin hurler Donie Fox will join his management team.