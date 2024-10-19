Advertisement
Adrian Spillane and Stephen O'Brien celebrate after Kerry's All-Ireland final win in 2022. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Time to say goodbye

All-Ireland winning duo announce Kerry retirements

Adrian Spillane and Stephen O’Brien won three All-Ireland titles between them.
KERRY DUO ADRIAN Spillane and Stephen O’Brien have announced their inter-county retirements, departing with three All-Ireland medals between them.

O’Brien was part of the Kerry outfit who lifted the Sam Maguire in 2014 after making his championship debut in the same season. The Kenmare Shamrocks forward, who made over 100 Kingdom appearances between league and championship competitions, also enjoyed All-Ireland success in 2022, scoring a point in the final against Galway.

“Stephen is a gentleman on and off the field, and his contribution to Kerry football, both in his achievements and his character, cannot be overstated,” reads a statement by Kerry GAA. “His departure leaves a lasting legacy that will be remembered by all who followed his remarkable journey.”

Spillane made his senior Kerry bow in 2019, featuring in the drawn All-Ireland final and replay as Kerry fell short in denying Dublin a historic five-in-a-row. The 2022 All-Ireland winner made 24 championship 32 league appearances respectively.

“Adrian Spillane’s contribution to Kerry GAA cannot be measured in statistics alone,” the Kerry GAA statement continues. “He was a true warrior for the jersey, always giving everything for his teammates and the supporters. A gentleman on and off the field, Adrian leaves behind a legacy of hard work, humility, and pride in representing his county.

“He will be spoken about with admiration by all those who had the privilege of watching him play. We wish Adrian all the very best in his future endeavours.”

