Meath score 1-30 as they make light work of Carlow in first Leinster SFC hurdle

Meath 1-30

Carlow 0-19

Paul Keane reports from Páirc Tailteann, Navan

THE BUILD UP was chaotic to say the least but, on the pitch, Meath experienced little drama as they cleared their first Leinster SFC hurdle with relative ease in Navan.

Manager Robbie Brennan lost highly rated coaching duo Joe McMahon and Martin Corey in mysterious circumstances last weekend, and those two departures may still be felt this summer, but they were good value for this Round 1 win.

Meath can expect a tougher challenge next Sunday, back in Navan, when they face an Offaly side fresh off capturing the NFL Division 3 title.

The match programme listed only Conor Gillespie alongside Brennan in Meath’s backroom while Carlow were managed by interim boss Joe Murphy following the pre-Championship departure of Shane Curran.

With 17 National League placings between the teams, Division 2 side Meath were too strong overall and Ruairi Kinsella, one of 11 different scorers, helped himself to 1-5 while captain and free-taker Eoghan Frayne struck 0-7.

Meath, missing injured regulars Jordan Morris and Ronan Jones, led by 17 points after a wind assisted first-half though lost the second-half as Carlow rallied and winced too as both Jack Kinlough and Eoin Harkin picked up fresh injuries.

As for Carlow, the Division 4 outfit will regroup in the Tailteann Cup which begins in mid-May.

Any worries within Meath regarding the impact of the chaotic build up were allayed by a fast start and that whopping 0-22 to 0-5 half-time advantage.

The hosts were aided by the strong breeze blowing straight down the pitch behind them towards the hospital end.

In those circumstances, and with a tall and powerful midfield capable of dominating possession, they were always going to focus on getting into positions to shoot two-pointers.

It was just a case of how many they could rack up with the wind behind them. It took a little while to get their range and Bryan Menton, making his 40th Championship appearance and first since 2022, along with Frayne and Kinlough were all off target with long-range attempts.

But they eventually tuned in their radars and Kinsella, the lively Keith Curtis, Frayne and Jack Flynn shared five two-pointers between them in the first-half.

Carlow’s first two scores of the second-half were both two-pointers, from Ciaran Moran and free-taker Kevin Murphy, indicating the significance of the wind.

Carlow ended up shooting five two-pointers in the second-half, just as Meath had done earlier, though they never came close to reeling in the huge deficit.

They needed a goal but despite a series of chances for captain Mikey Bambrick, Ross Dunphy and sub Cormac Lomax they couldn’t raise a green flag.

Meath essentially secured the win when they registered their goal through Kinsella in the 49th minute.

The Dunshaughlin man was fed by Sigerson Cup winning captain Ciaran Caulfield who also managed to clip a point himself.

Jason Scully, Meath’s 11th scorer, rounded off the scoring with a stoppage time point into the town end for the 2010 provincial winners.

Other result: Wicklow 2-23 Longford 1-20 (after extra time)

Scorers for Meath: Ruairi Kinsella 1-5 (1tp), Eoghan Frayne 0-7 (1tp, 1tpf, 2f), Mathew Costello 0-4 (2f), Jack Flynn 0-3 (1tp), Keith Curtis 0-2 (tp), Jack Kinlough 0-2, Conor Duke 0-2, Diarmuid Moriarty 0-2, Ciaran Caulfield 0-1, Bryan Menton 0-1, Jason Scully 0-1.

Scorers for Carlow: Conor Doyle 0-5 (1tp, 1tpf, 1 45), Kevin Murphy 0-4 (1 tpf, 0-1f), Niall Hickey 0-3 (1tp), Conor Crowley 0-3 (1f, 1m), Ciaran Moran 0-2 (tp), Ross Dunphy 0-1, Paddy McDonnell 0-1.

Meath

1. Billy Hogan (Longwood)

2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

3. Sean Rafferty (Na Fianna)

4. Brian O’Halloran (Ballivor)

5. Eoin Harkin (Dunsany)

6. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)

7. Ciaran Caulfield (Trim)

8. Jack Flynn (Ratoath)

9. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

10. Conor Duke (Dunshaughlin)

11. Ruairi Kinsella (Dunshaughlin)

20. Jack Kinlough (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

13. Keith Curtis (Rathkenny)

14. Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin)

15. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill)

Subs:

25. Diarmuid Moriarty (Curraha) for Kinlough (21)

17. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill) for Lavin (49)

26. Jason Scully (Oldcastle) for Kinsella (50)

19. Michael Murphy (St Peter’s, Dunboyne) for Harkin (53)

23. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey) for Murphy (69)

Carlow

1. Johnny Furey (Eire Og)

4. Colin Byrne (Rathvilly)

3. Mark Furey (Eire Og)

2. Paddy Regan (Tinryland)

5. Shane Clarke (Bagenalstown Gaels)

6. Mikey Bambrick (Old Leighlin)

7. John Murphy (Tinryland)

8. Ciaran Moran (Palatine)

9. Liam Brennan (Leighlinbridge)

10. Paddy McDonnell (Bagenalstown Gaels)

11. Ross Dunphy (Eire Og)

12. Conor Doyle (Rathvilly)

13. Aaron Amond (Old Leighlin)

14. Kevin Murphy (Rathvilly)

15. Conor Crowley (Palatine)

Subs:

19. Niall Hickey (Kildavin/Clonegal) for Regan (h/t)

23. Sean Murphy (Fenagh) for Brennan (49)

18. Mark Mullen (Tinryland) for Amond (52)

22. Cormac Lomax (Fenagh) for K Murphy (63)

17. Lee Moore (Eire Og) for Byrne (68)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).