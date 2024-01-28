Advertisement
DR Congo celebrate after Mpasi's winning penalty in the shootout. AP Photo/Sunday Alamba/Alamy Stock Photo
AFCON

DR Congo goalkeeper scores winning penalty to knock Egypt out of AFCON

DR Congo will face Guinea for a place in the AFCON semi-finals.
58 minutes ago

Sky Sports Football / YouTube

SEVEN-TIME CHAMPIONS Egypt, without their injured talisman Mohamed Salah, were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday after losing a penalty shootout 8-7 against DR Congo.

Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi converted the winning spot-kick in San-Pedro after fellow shot-stopper Mohamed Abou Gabal had seen his kick strike the bar and fly over.

A tense last-16 clash finished 1-1 after extra time with Meschack Elia scoring on 37 minutes for DR Congo and Mostafa Mohamed equalising in first-half added time from a penalty.

Liverpool star Salah was injured in a group match against Ghana and returned to his club, who said he would probably only be able to return to the tournament if Egypt reached the final.

Egypt dominated possession in a cagey opening half until DR Congo snatched the lead with a controversial Elia goal.

DR Congo took a throw-in that Egypt claimed should have been theirs and, while the north Africans protested, Yoane Wissa crossed for Elia to nod into the net at the far post.

A VAR review confirmed the goal and the off-field officials were also involved in the Egyptian equaliser a minute into added time at the end of the first half.

The South African referee initially waved play on after Dylan Batubinsika elbowed Egypt captain Ahmed Hegazy in the face, but awarded a penalty after reviewing the incident on the monitor.

Mohamed maintained his goal-a-game record in the Ivory Coast by sending Mpasi the wrong way as he slammed the spot-kick into the roof of the net.

Egypt were reduced to 10 men after Mohamed Hamdy was sent-off, but although DR Congo applied constant pressure in extra time, they could not find a way through until the shootout.

DR Congo will face Guinea, who beat Equatorial Guinea 1-0 earlier on Sunday, next Friday in Abidjan for a place in the semi-finals.

Mohamed Bayo scored a last-gasp winner to send Guinea into the last eight.

A poor-quality game looked destined for extra time in Abidjan when Bayo headed home from Ibrahim Diakite’s cross with just 22 seconds remaining in the last of eight minutes of stoppage time.

The majority of that time had come from a lengthy VAR check which eventually saw Equatorial Guinea awarded a penalty for a foul by Sekou Sylla on Iban Salvador, only for captain Emilio Nsue to hit the base of a post with his spot-kick.

