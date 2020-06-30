This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
African Cup of Nations postponed until 2022

Cameroon had been slated to host the tournament in January.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 5:38 PM
1 hour ago 580 Views 2 Comments
Algeria celebrate winning the title in 2019.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Algeria celebrate winning the title in 2019.
Algeria celebrate winning the title in 2019.
Image: DPA/PA Images

NEXT YEAR’S AFRICAN Cup of Nations, originally set for next January in Cameroon, has been postponed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Confederation of African Football announced in a video conference today.

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad said African football’s governing body took the decision as “health was the main priority”.

African countries have suffered to varying degrees from the pandemic with South Africa the hardest hit among those south of the Sahara, recording more than 144,000 cases, while Egypt has suffered the worst in North Africa with over 66,000 infections.

“The peak of the pandemic has not been reached yet,” Ahmad added.

The CAF Champions League will round up its matches in September while the Confederation Cup will wrap up towards the end of this year with a ‘Final Four’ expected to take place in Morocco.

These last two competitions were interrupted in March ahead of the semi-finals phase. 

Ahmad also announced the cancellation of the women’s Cup of Nations which was scheduled to take place in November while revealing the launch of a new club competition for 2021.

“I am expressing my pride in seeing the birth of a women’s Champions League on the African continent,” added the CAF president, who faced allegations of sexual misconduct last year.

