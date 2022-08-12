Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Friday 12 August 2022
Advertisement

Afghanistan fight back in Ireland T20 series

The series continues at Stormont on Monday.

By AFP Friday 12 Aug 2022, 8:53 PM
10 minutes ago 76 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5840018
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

AFGHANISTAN DEFEATED Ireland by 22 runs in the third Twenty20 international in Belfast on Friday as they reduced the hosts’ lead to 2-1 in a five-match series.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored in Afghanistan’s 189-5 after the tourists lost the toss, with the opener’s innings well supported by Najibullah Zadran, whose 42 off just 18 balls featured five sixes.

Ireland, looking to take an unassailable 3-0 lead, then slumped to 85-7 in reply before the experienced George Dockrell and debutant Fionn Hand led an Ireland recovery.

The eighth-wicket duo put on 74 in just over six overs against a seasoned Afghanistan attack including established T20 internationals, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Hand made a fine 36 off only 18 balls before he was caught attempting to scoop Naveen-ul-Haq.

Dockrell finished unbeaten on 58 off 37 balls, including six fours and two sixes, but Ireland still came up short as they ended the match on 167-9.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The series continues at Stormont on Monday.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie