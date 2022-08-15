Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 15 August 2022
Afghanistan level T20 series with Ireland at 2-2

The series decider will take place on Wednesday.

By AFP
File photo of Ireland cricket.
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

AFGHANISTAN SENT A five-match Twenty20 series against Ireland to a decider with a 27-run victory on Monday in a match reduced to 11 overs-a-side by rain.

Najibullah Zadran’s 50 off 24 balls and Rashid Khan’s 31 not out from 10 deliveries set an impressive total for the tourists of 132-6.

Ireland got off to a flying start through openers Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie, but once they departed inside four overs, George Dockrell’s unbeaten 41 was the only resistance to a dominant Afghanistan bowling performance.

Fareed Ahmad took 3-14 with Rashid and Naveen-ul-Haq picking up two wickets each.

The series decider will take place on Wednesday.

