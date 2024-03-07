Ireland fall short despite Tector's stunning century in first ODI with Afghanistan

Afghanistan 310-5 (50 overs; R Gurbaz 121, I Zadran 60, H Shahidi 50*; T van Woerkom 3-55)

Ireland 275-8 (50 overs; H Tector 138, L Tucker 85; F Farooqi 4-51)

Afghanistan win by 35 runs

A STUNNING CENTURY from Harry Tector wasn’t quite enough to seal victory for Ireland Men in the first ODI of three against their Afghan counterparts in Sharjah on Thursday.

Tector’s 138 from 147 deliveries contained nine fours and three sixes but, despite his heroics, the 24-year-old couldn’t quite get Ireland over the line as they eventually came up 35 runs short of their hosts.

Chasing 311 runs for victory, it appeared Ireland would be a considerable way off their target after losing the top three batters early – first Paul Stirling caught behind for 5, then Andrew Balbirnie bowled for 4, followed by Curtis Campher also bowled — leaving the tourists wobbling at 34-3.

Enter Tector, who led the fightback with a 173-run stand for the fourth-wicket alongside Leinster Lightning teammate Lorcan Tucker.

Tucker was the perfect foil but eventually fell for 85 from 76 deliveries shortly before his partner moved to three figures. The Ireland wicket-keeper hit eight fours and two sixes, marking his 50th ODI appearance with a new highest score of his own in this format.

Despite the departure of his club and country companion, Tector kept up the fight, battling both the Afghan attack and the onset of cramp as the game stretched late into the night. He scored all around the wicket before falling in the final over, having taken his side so close to what would have been a famous win.

Earlier, Ireland had made just two changes from the team that created history by winning the one-off Test between these two teams in Abu Dhabi six days ago, as George Dockrell and Graham Hume replaced Barry McCarthy and PJ Moor.

Captain Stirling won the toss and elected to field first in the Sharjah sun. It proved to be tough work in the heat, though, as Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran racked up 150 for the first wicket.

While the pair played the conditions perfectly, Ireland’s bowlers remained disciplined throughout and Northern Knights spinner Theo van Woerkom eventually made the breakthrough, ripping one past Zadran (60) to bowl the right-hander with the final ball of the 31st-over.

Van Woerkom (3-55) was the pick of the Ireland bowlers and registered career-best international figures after bookending his 10th and final over by removing both Azmatullah Omarzai (19) and, crucially, the century-making Gurbaz (121).

The North West Warriors duo of Craig Young and Hume went on to strike further blows for Ireland but late hitting courtesy of Mohammad Nabi (40) and Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (50*) saw their side to 310-5 from their 50 overs.

Ultimately, it proved too many for the Irish.

The two sides return to the same venue on Saturday in the 2nd ODI, starting at 11:30am (Irish time).