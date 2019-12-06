In pics: Mayo midfield star among Irish hopefuls put through their paces at AFL Combine

Participants at the AFL Combine in UCD.

Participants at the AFL Combine in UCD.

GAA STARS FROM around the country were put through their paces at the ninth annual AFL Europe Combine as they aim to impress the watching scouts and earn a trial in Australia.

Several counties were represented as the youngsters took part in the two-day fitness and skills testing event in UCD.

The AFL Combine is part of the league’s international search for elite talent from a variety of sporting backgrounds with drafts held around the world.

Among the participants was Mayo midfield star Matthew Ruane, Cork U20 player Blake Murphy and Kildare goalkeeper Aaron O’Neill.

Previous editions of the AFL Combine saw plenty of talented stars put their skills on display, including Galway’s Jack Cannning and Rian O’Neill of Armagh.

O’Neill, who was among the nominees for this year’s Young Footballer of the Year award, is a brother of Armagh forward Oisín O’Neill and nephew of Orchard All-Ireland winner Oisín McConville.

Here’s how all the participants got on in the 2019 edition of the AFL Combine in UCD.

Mayo midfielder Matthew Ruane. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Cork's Blake Murphy. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Aaron O'Neill of Kildare during one of the jumping tests. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Down's Pierce Laverty getting through the grind. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Frank Irwin looking focused during one of the speed drills. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Utan Kelm of Fermanagh getting to grips with the sherrin. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The participants taking on some instructions in UCD. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Some happy faces as the players go for a jog. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Kerry's Deividas Uosis rounding the corner. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!