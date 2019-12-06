This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
In pics: Mayo midfield star among Irish hopefuls put through their paces at AFL Combine

The two-day testing event took place in UCD.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 6 Dec 2019, 8:19 PM
11 minutes ago 509 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4921724
Participants at the AFL Combine in UCD.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Participants at the AFL Combine in UCD.
Participants at the AFL Combine in UCD.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GAA STARS FROM around the country were put through their paces at the ninth annual AFL Europe Combine as they aim to impress the watching scouts and earn a trial in Australia. 

Several counties were represented as the youngsters took part in the two-day fitness and skills testing event in UCD. 

The AFL Combine is part of the league’s international search for elite talent from a variety of sporting backgrounds with drafts held around the world.

Among the participants was Mayo midfield star Matthew Ruane, Cork U20 player Blake Murphy and Kildare goalkeeper Aaron O’Neill.

Previous editions of the AFL Combine saw plenty of talented stars put their skills on display, including Galway’s Jack Cannning and Rian O’Neill of Armagh.

O’Neill, who was among the nominees for this year’s Young Footballer of the Year award, is a brother of Armagh forward Oisín O’Neill and nephew of Orchard All-Ireland winner Oisín McConville.

Here’s how all the participants got on in the 2019 edition of the AFL Combine in UCD.

matt-ruane Mayo midfielder Matthew Ruane. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

blake-murphy Cork's Blake Murphy. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

aaron-oneill Aaron O'Neill of Kildare during one of the jumping tests. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

pierce-laverty Down's Pierce Laverty getting through the grind. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

frank-irwin Frank Irwin looking focused during one of the speed drills. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ultan-kelm Utan Kelm of Fermanagh getting to grips with the sherrin. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

a-view-of-the-participants The participants taking on some instructions in UCD. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

karl-gallagher-matt-grogan-and-frank-irwin Some happy faces as the players go for a jog. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

deividas-uosis Kerry's Deividas Uosis rounding the corner. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

