'Most serious threat in 100 years' - AFL postpone season and AFLW competition cancelled

THE 2020 AFL season has been postponed after the opening round due to the coronavirus outbreak with a warning that it is ‘the most serious threat’ to the game in 100 years.

Mark O'Connor in action for Geelong against GWS Giants in the AFL yesterday. Source: AAP/PA Images

It is still hoped to play the remaining 144 matches of the 2020 campaign, which was last week reduced to a season consisting of 17 games for every club. The scheduled round one games were completed today after clubs had been informed earlier of the decision

But the AFL Women’s season will not be completed after the decision was made to cancel the competition with no premiership title to be awarded.

Several Irish players are affected in both sports with the increase in recent seasons of GAA stars joining Australian Rules clubs.

