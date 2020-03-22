This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 22 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Most serious threat in 100 years' - AFL postpone season and AFLW competition cancelled

The round one games today will be the last for a while in Aussie Rules.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 9:35 AM
53 minutes ago 1,248 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5054029

THE 2020 AFL season has been postponed after the opening round due to the coronavirus outbreak with a warning that it is ‘the most serious threat’ to the game in 100 years.

afl-giants-cats Mark O'Connor in action for Geelong against GWS Giants in the AFL yesterday. Source: AAP/PA Images

It is still hoped to play the remaining 144 matches of the 2020 campaign, which was last week reduced to a season consisting of 17 games for every club. The scheduled round one games were completed today after clubs had been informed earlier of the decision

But the AFL Women’s season will not be completed after the decision was made to cancel the competition with no premiership title to be awarded.

Several Irish players are affected in both sports with the increase in recent seasons of GAA stars joining Australian Rules clubs.

More to follow…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie