Mullin and Tuohy help Geelong to move within one win of AFL Grand Final

GEELONG’S IRISH CONTINGENT are one win away from featuring in the 2024 AFL Grand Final, after the Cats made a flying start to this year’s playoff series today.

Before a crowd of 50,342 at the Adelaide Oval, Mayo’s Oisin Mullin and Laois native Zach Tuohy helped Geelong crush Port Adelaide 138-54.

The opening game of the 2024 AFL Premiership finals saw Geelong cruise to success in their qualifiying final.

Mullin started the game, drafted in for Geelong after Tom Stewart was ruled out through illness. The former GAA Young Footballer of the Year came off injured during the match but had kicked a behind.

Tuohy came on as a sub for Geelong for Gryan Miers and saw his team win to advance to a preliminary final tie on the weekend of 19-21 September, a game where they will enjoy home advantage. Victory there would propel Geelong into the AFL Grand Final on 28 September.

Tuohy, who recently announced he was retiring at the end of the season from AFL, remains on course for a dream conclusion to his Aussie Rules career in Australia. The 34-year-old has been involved for 14 seasons and the record AFL appearance holder for an Irish man, played for the 288th time at that level today. He previously won a Premiership title for 2022 and still has a chance to add a second accolade.

Kerry’s Mark O’Connor, who was also part of that 2022 success with Geelong, didn’t feature today, having been involved recently with the club’s VFL team.

The Irish interest in the opening finals weekend continues tomorrow with Meath’s Conor Nash named as an interchange player for the Hawthorns in their elimination final at the MCG against the Western Bulldogs.

Nash recently signed a five-year contract with the club and will play in a game that starts at 10.40am Irish time and is live on TNT Sports 1.

The weekend’s remaining games on Saturday see Sydney Swans play GWS Giants in the qualifying final at the Sydney Cricket Ground, while Brisbane Lions face Carlton in the elimination final at the Gabba.