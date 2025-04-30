Advertisement
Who will be lifting the Sam Maguire in 2025? Bryan Keane/INPHO
Dublin pitted against Connacht champions, Ulster runners-up, and Derry in All-Ireland SFC draw

The draws took place in Croke Park this afternoon.
1.58pm, 30 Apr 2025
THE DRAWS HAVE been made for the group stages of the 2025 All-Ireland senior football championship and Tailteann Cup.

The make-up of the Sam Maguire groups will be confirmed after the provincial senior football finals: Mayo and Galway face off in Connacht, and Kerry and Clare do battle in Munster this Sunday, 4 May.

Next weekend, 10-11 May, All-Ireland winners Armagh and Donegal go head-to-head in the Ulster decider, and new champions will be crowned in Leinster as Meath and Louth do battle.

The Sam Maguire group stage games get underway on the weekend of 17-18 May, while the Tailteann Cup starts a week earlier on 10-11 May.

2025 Sam Maguire Cup draw

Group 1: Ulster winner (Armagh/Donegal), Connacht runner up (Mayo/Galway), Tyrone, Cavan.

Group 2: Munster winner (Kerry/Clare), Leinster runner up (Meath/Louth), Roscommon, Cork.

Group 3: Leinster winner (Meath/Louth), Munster runner up (Kerry/Clare), Monaghan, Down.

Group 4: Connacht winner (Mayo/Galway), Ulster runner up (Armagh/Donegal), Dublin, Derry.

2025 Tailteann Cup draw

Group 1: Kildare, Sligo, Leitrim, Tipperary.

Group 2: Offaly, Laois, Wicklow, Waterford.

Group 3: Westmeath, Limerick, Antrim, London.

Group 4: Fermanagh, Wexford, Carlow, Longford.

New York will enter at the preliminary quarter-final stage.

