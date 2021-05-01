Dublin's Madden makes winning debut for Brisbane while Tipp's O'Riordan triumphs with Sydney

Colin O'Riordan (right) in action for the Sydney Swans. Source: AAP/PA Images

THERE WAS A winning start for Dubliner James Madden to his AFL career on a busy day of action for Irish players in Aussie Rules action.

Madden made his bow for Brisbane Lions in their Round 7 clash with Port Adelaide at the Gabba.

And the Lions cruised to victory, 93-44, with Madden contributing 11 disposals from his interchange role.

The Ballyboden St-Enda’s club man signed for Brisbane in August 2018 after impressing for the Dublin minor footballers and at the AFL European Combine in UCD in December 2017.

The Lions are now in the top eight after this victory as they move to seventh.

It was also a notable weekend for Tipperary’s Colin O’Riordan as he made his first AFL outing of the 2021 season for the Sydney Swans.

And they won 90-88 in a thrilling encounter against the Geelong Cats, who had Laois man Zach Tuohy in action with Kerry’s Mark O’Connor out injured. A match-winning goal late on from Tom Papley gave the Swans the victory.



O’Riordan had 14 disposals and three marks for the Swans while Tuohy had 18 disposals and seven marks for the Cats.

A dejected Zach Tuohy (second left) after Geelong's defeat. Source: AAP/PA Images

Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce enjoyed his first win of the season in St Kilda colours as they ran out convincing 128-59 victors against Hawthorn.

Joyce played for the first time in 2021 last week against Port Adelaide, his first AFL appearance in two years. He had 12 kicks and five marks as the 2014 All-Ireland minor hurling winning captain helped his team triumph.

Darragh Joyce (centre) tries to mark the ball against the Hawks. Source: AAP/PA Images

Meath’s Conor Nash wasn’t involved with Hawthorn in the match between teams ranked 13th and 16th on the AFL ladder.

There was disappointment for Cork’s Mark Keane as his Collingwood team lost out 79-55 to the Gold Coast Suns at the MCG.

Keane, playing only his third ever AFL game, had 13 disposals and 4 marks during the game.

Mark Keane (file photo). Source: AAP/PA Images

